Ad Unit
Tuesday, July 25, 2017

Salvador Perez day-to-day after leaving game with rib tightness

July 25, 2017
by Larry Brown

Salvador Perez

Salvador Perez is day-to-day after leaving Tuesday’s Royals game with rib tightness.

The Kansas City catcher exited the game during the fifth inning and was replaced by backup Drew Butera. His injury is described as rib tightness – a problem he’s battled all year.

Perez was 1-for-2 with a strikeout prior to leaving. He singled in the fourth and caught the bottom half of the inning before being replaced by Butera.

Perez is batting .285 with 20 home runs this season for the Royals. They will hope he doesn’t have to miss much time if any as they continue their playoff push.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news




Comments

comments powered by Disqus