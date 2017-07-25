Salvador Perez day-to-day after leaving game with rib tightness

Salvador Perez is day-to-day after leaving Tuesday’s Royals game with rib tightness.

The Kansas City catcher exited the game during the fifth inning and was replaced by backup Drew Butera. His injury is described as rib tightness – a problem he’s battled all year.

Salvador Perez was removed with right-side rib tightness. That sounds similar to what he's battled some this year. He's day to day. — Rustin Dodd (@rustindodd) July 26, 2017

Perez was 1-for-2 with a strikeout prior to leaving. He singled in the fourth and caught the bottom half of the inning before being replaced by Butera.

Perez is batting .285 with 20 home runs this season for the Royals. They will hope he doesn’t have to miss much time if any as they continue their playoff push.