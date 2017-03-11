Salvador Perez injured by Royals teammate Drew Butera on collision

Salvador Perez was injured in a collision at home plate by his Kansas City Royals teammate Drew Butera during a WBC game in Mexico on Saturday.

Perez, playing for Venezuela, was hurt when Butera tried to score from first on a two-out hit from Gavin Cecchini in the bottom of the 9th that tied the game at 10.

Here’s a look at the play:

Alerta! Se empata 10-10 juego entre Venezuela e Italia Salen lesionados @SalvadorPerez15 y Francisco Rodríguez @VenezuelaWBC @TD_Deportes pic.twitter.com/eHMIosoj6y — Gaby Fernandez dLara (@gabyfernandeztd) March 12, 2017

Perez did not look prepared to block the plate, which makes sense because Butera was being held up at third by his coach but ran through the sign. Perez couldn’t put any weight on his leg afterwards.

Salvador Pérez couldn't put any weight on his leg at all; was carried off into the clubhouse. No further details on injury yet. pic.twitter.com/jrsj1acsS8 — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) March 12, 2017

In addition to Perez, Venezuelan reliever Francisco Rodriguez was also hurt on the play. He was down and needed to be treated after hurting his leg while serving as a cutoff man.

Perez, 26, is one of the best catchers in baseball. He slugged 21 home runs in 2015 and 22 in 2016. Kansas City has to be concerned about his status following the collision.