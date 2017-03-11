Ad Unit
Saturday, March 11, 2017

Salvador Perez injured by Royals teammate Drew Butera on collision

March 11, 2017
by Larry Brown

Salvador Perez injury

Salvador Perez was injured in a collision at home plate by his Kansas City Royals teammate Drew Butera during a WBC game in Mexico on Saturday.

Perez, playing for Venezuela, was hurt when Butera tried to score from first on a two-out hit from Gavin Cecchini in the bottom of the 9th that tied the game at 10.

Here’s a look at the play:

Perez did not look prepared to block the plate, which makes sense because Butera was being held up at third by his coach but ran through the sign. Perez couldn’t put any weight on his leg afterwards.

In addition to Perez, Venezuelan reliever Francisco Rodriguez was also hurt on the play. He was down and needed to be treated after hurting his leg while serving as a cutoff man.

Perez, 26, is one of the best catchers in baseball. He slugged 21 home runs in 2015 and 22 in 2016. Kansas City has to be concerned about his status following the collision.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus