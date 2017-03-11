Salvador Perez injury news is positive

The injury news on Salvador Perez is positive for now.

Team Venezuela released a statement on Saturday night saying that an MRI showed Perez only has inflammation despite leaving the team’s game against Italy earlier in the evening with a knee injury. Perez will be out for the rest of the World Baseball Classic and his roster spot will be filled, the team said.

Perez was injured following a collision at home plate in the 9th inning of Venezuela’s 11-10 victory over Italy (video here). Ironically, he was injured by his Kansas City Royals teammate Drew Butera.

The Royals have to be breathing a huge sigh of relief after hearing the encouraging news. Perez is one of the best and most reliable catchers in MLB, and it sounds like he might not miss too much time with Opening Day less than a month away.