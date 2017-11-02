Sam Hinkie has perfect reaction to Astros’ World Series victory

Sam Hinkie is thrilled at the success of baseball’s version of “The Process.”

On Thursday, the former Philadelphia 76ers general manager tweeted a perfect reaction to the Houston Astros winning the World Series.

I love it when a plan comes together.https://t.co/JVEq8ScDGC — Sam Hinkie (@samhinkie) November 2, 2017

While the landscapes of the two sports are very different, both Hinkie’s Sixers and the Astros purposefully bottomed out for several years in a row in order to secure top-level talent. Hinkie never even saw a playoff berth out of his plan and is now out of a job as the NBA has taken steps to ensure that his strategy can no longer be replicated. But it sounds like the Astros winning it all gives Hinkie hope that some day his vision may ultimately pay off in Philadelphia.