Could Sandy Alderson, Terry Collins both retire from Mets after 2017?

The New York Mets could be in for some serious upheaval after the 2017 season.

Mets general manager Sandy Alderson’s contract is up at the end of the season, and in light of the team’s struggles, Mike Puma of the New York Post speculates that he might choose to retire at season’s end — perhaps with a nudge from owner Fred Wilpon.

The same goes for manager Terry Collins, who is 68 years old and also has his contract set to expire. A Collins retirement may be more likely than not, as the manager has stated previously on more than one occasion that 2017 may be his final season in the dugout.

Wilpon may be looking to make changes anyway. They’re 39-47 thanks in part to an abundance of injuries, but with these contracts expiring, it may be that the team decides to go for a clean break.