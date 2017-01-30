Sean Rodriguez, family involved in car accident with stolen police cruiser

Atlanta Braves infielder Sean Rodriguez and his family were involved in a frightening car accident in Miami over the weekend.

According to ESPN.com, police say Rodriguez, his wife Giselle and the couple’s two children were traveling in their SUV Saturday afternoon when they were T-boned by a man driving a stolen police cruiser. The suspect was killed in the crash, which left the police cruiser engulfed in flames.

Rodriguez suffered no injuries, but his wife and children were hospitalized. Rodriguez’s wife was listed in fair condition while his two children, a 2-year-old and an 8-year-old, were listed in serious but stable condition.

Rodriguez signed with the Braves this offseason after playing two seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Both teams tweeted well wishes for the 31-year-old and his family.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the health and well-being of Sean Rodriguez and his family as they recover from a car accident in Miami. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) January 30, 2017