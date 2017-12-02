Report: Shohei Ohtani to notify teams this weekend if they have made first cut

The Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes are in full effect and have become the center of the MLB world. And by the end of the weekend, the sweepstakes may be narrowed down.

Due to the limited amount of money he can be paid and the tremendous upside he offers, all 30 MLB teams are interested in signing Ohtani. The first step in the process was all teams being asked to answer a questionnaire prepared by the Japanese star’s representatives. The next step is Ohtani and his reps meeting with teams in whom he has interest.

According to The San Diego Union-Tribune, teams will be notified by the end of the weekend if they have made the first cut. The plan is for teams that have made the cut to set up meetings with Ohtani and his reps in Los Angeles next week.

Ohtani represents a truly interesting situation because he is a two-way player, so it will be up to teams to pitch the star on the role they envision him having. Would he be used as a starting pitcher on regular rest? Would he be part of a 6-man rotation so he can also play the outfield or DH in between starts and then also rest before he pitches? Ohtani will force teams to think outside the usual box, which makes the whole process intriguing.

For what it’s worth, the Yankees have been reported to be the favorites to sign him.