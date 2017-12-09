Shohei Ohtani cracks funny Mike Trout joke at first press conference

We don’t know a ton about Shohei Ohtani yet, but we do know that he has a good sense of humor.

Ohtani met with the media for an introductory press conference on Saturday, and he wasted no time making jokes.

No. 27 is what Mike Trout wears for the Los Angeles Angels, so that wasn’t happening. But Ohtani will wear No. 17 for the team.

Based on that joke, it sounds like Trout’s presence played a role in Ohtani choosing the Angels. What’s also interesting is that Angels manager Mike Scioscia seems more interested in Ohtani as a pitcher than hitter for now.