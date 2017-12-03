pixel 1
Sunday, December 3, 2017

Report: Mariners, Giants among finalists for Shohei Ohtani

December 3, 2017
by Grey Papke

Shohei Otani

Japanese two-way star Shohei Ohtani is narrowing his options.

Yahoo’s Jeff Passan reported that the San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners have been informed that they are still in the running for the phenom.

We had already heard elsewhere that the Yankees did not make the cut, which comes as a bit of a surprise. It sounds like he may, instead, be setting his sights on the west coast — the Mariners, in particular, are a route that several prominent Japanese players, including Ichiro, have taken before.

