Report: Mariners, Giants among finalists for Shohei Ohtani

Japanese two-way star Shohei Ohtani is narrowing his options.

Yahoo’s Jeff Passan reported that the San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners have been informed that they are still in the running for the phenom.

Sources: Shohei Ohtani continues to narrow the field for his meetings next week. The New York Yankees are out. The San Francisco Giants are one of the finalists. The Seattle Mariners also are in. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 3, 2017

We had already heard elsewhere that the Yankees did not make the cut, which comes as a bit of a surprise. It sounds like he may, instead, be setting his sights on the west coast — the Mariners, in particular, are a route that several prominent Japanese players, including Ichiro, have taken before.