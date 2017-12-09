pixel 1
Saturday, December 9, 2017

Shohei Ohtani wants fans to come up with nickname for him

December 9, 2017
by Gordon Dixon

Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani has enlisted the help of fans to come up with a nickname as he embarks on the next stage of his baseball career.

The Angels made their free agent prize available to the media on Saturday and it didn’t take him long to feel comfortable. During his introductory press conference, Ohtani cracked a funny Mike Trout joke. Ohtani also asked fans to come with a nickname for him.

Here are some of the responses to Moura’s tweet.

The suggestions will surely keep pouring in. It will be interesting to see which one ends up being the winner.

