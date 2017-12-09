Shohei Ohtani wants fans to come up with nickname for him

Shohei Ohtani has enlisted the help of fans to come up with a nickname as he embarks on the next stage of his baseball career.

The Angels made their free agent prize available to the media on Saturday and it didn’t take him long to feel comfortable. During his introductory press conference, Ohtani cracked a funny Mike Trout joke. Ohtani also asked fans to come with a nickname for him.

Shohei Ohtani asked fans to come up with a nickname for him. — Pedro Moura (@pedromoura) December 10, 2017

Here are some of the responses to Moura’s tweet.

Goatani — Jim Eisenacher (@SirJamesRadio) December 10, 2017

The Sho — Kelvin (@OnBaseUnit) December 10, 2017

What about SHO-TIME! — Joe Mattern (@joemattern) December 10, 2017

The Sho Hey Kid? — Ryder (@RRyder16) December 10, 2017

Double trouble — Jeff G. (@Lakersmafia) December 10, 2017

The suggestions will surely keep pouring in. It will be interesting to see which one ends up being the winner.