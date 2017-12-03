pixel 1
Sunday, December 3, 2017

Shohei Ohtani will not be signing with Yankees

December 3, 2017
by Larry Brown

Shohei Otani

Shohei Ohtani will not be signing with the New York Yankees.

Yankees GM Brian Cashman said on Sunday that Ohtani will not be signing with the team. Ohtani’s representatives were expected to notify teams if they have made the first cut to present to him in person this week, and it sounds like the Yankees did not make the list.

Interestingly, Cashman says he does not think Ohtani ever was considering the Yankees.

Cashman did give some hints about where the Japanese phenom may be heading by saying something about West Coast and small market teams.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners, and Texas Rangers could be possibilities for Ohtani. Even the San Diego Padres, who long have scouted and established a relationship with him, could be in play. Yahoo’s Jeff Passan says the San Francisco Giants and Mariners made the cut.

What’s interesting is the Yankees were viewed as the favorites to land Ohtani, but that may have just been speculation from other teams rather than solid information from the player or his reps.

