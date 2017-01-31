Shohei Otani will not pitch for Japan in WBC

Japan’s “Babe Ruth” will not be pitching for the country in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

Shohei Otani plays for the Nippon Ham Fighters in Japan’s professional baseball league and is the country’s top MLB prospect. His Fighters manager said that the youngster will not pitch in the WBC due to a right ankle injury.

Shohei Otani will not pitch for WBC due to right ankle injury. Hideki Kuriyama, manager of the Fighters announced. — Carlos Yamazaki (@masashicarlos) January 31, 2017

MLB Network’s Jon Paul Morosi confirmed the report.

The 2017 WBC will be played in March and Japan is looking to win for the third time in four tournaments. If they do so, it will be without the reigning Pacific League MVP on the mound.

Otani can throw over 100 mph and is 39-13 with a 2.49 career ERA. The former No. 1 overall pick in Japan also plays the outfield when he is not pitching and slugged 22 home runs while batting .322 last season.