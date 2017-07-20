Sonny Gray reportedly of interest to Yankees

The New York Yankees are reportedly in the hunt for Oakland Athletics starter Sonny Gray.

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Yankees have been given a price tag for Gray, one of the most sought-after starters on the trade market.

a's have named their price on sonny gray from yankees. nothing said close yet. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 20, 2017

It seems more likely than not that Gray will ultimately be traded. Another American League team sounds like it might be the frontrunner, but the Yankees, who are very much in need of another starting pitcher, are also in the mix.

The price on Gray will be high, as he will be under team control through 2019 and already has an established track record of success. Gray is 6-4 with a 3.66 ERA this season.