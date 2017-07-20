Ad Unit
Sonny Gray reportedly of interest to Yankees

July 20, 2017
by Grey Papke

The New York Yankees are reportedly in the hunt for Oakland Athletics starter Sonny Gray.

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Yankees have been given a price tag for Gray, one of the most sought-after starters on the trade market.

It seems more likely than not that Gray will ultimately be traded. Another American League team sounds like it might be the frontrunner, but the Yankees, who are very much in need of another starting pitcher, are also in the mix.

The price on Gray will be high, as he will be under team control through 2019 and already has an established track record of success. Gray is 6-4 with a 3.66 ERA this season.


