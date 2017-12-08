Starlin Castro could be moved as part of Stanton trade

Starlin Castro could be one of the pieces moved in order to help facilitate a trade between the Yankees and Marlins for Giancarlo Stanton.

Earlier in the week, we learned the Yankees are reportedly one of the teams Stanton would waive his no-trade clause for. It wasn’t sure at the time of the Yankees’ interest in Stanton. However, on Friday, it was reported New York and Miami had have engaged in trade talks for this year’s National League MVP.

While it’s still extremely early in the process, Jon Morosi of FOX Sports has learned Starlin Casto could be a key piece in a potential deal.

This past season was Castro’s second with the Yankees after being acquired in a trade with the Cubs in 2015. In 112 games, Castro hit .300/.338/.454 with 16 home runs and 63 RBI. He also made his fourth All-Star team. The Marlins won’t get equal value back in any trade for their star player. With that said, Castro could fill the void created by the Marlins trading Dee Gordon to the Mariners.