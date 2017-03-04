Stephen Strasburg considers eliminating windup to simplify mechanics

Stephen Strasburg struggled with injuries and inconsistency down the stretch in 2016, and now he’s making some changes to his delivery.

Strasburg said Friday that he is planning to experiment in pitching without a windup, as he did in his first spring appearance against St. Louis.

“I’m not trying to reinvent myself, but just trying to simplify things as much as I can and be able to repeat my mechanics,” Strasburg said, via the Associated Press. “I feel like as I’ve gotten older, for whatever reason, the windup’s just been an issue as far as getting that right feeling of staying on the mound, not drifting too much toward first- or third-base side on my leg kick, and sticking the landing a little bit better.”

The Washington Nationals pitcher said the change is being made in part to protect his arm from stress.

“If you can keep and repeat your arm slot, theoretically it’s supposed to put less stress on your arm,” Strasburg said.

Strasburg has been trying to tweak some things after elbow issues cost him the chance to pitch in the playoffs in 2016. Ditching his windup would be the latest example of that tinkering.