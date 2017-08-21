Report: Steven Matz pitching through elbow issue, may need surgery

The New York Mets have an explanation for why pitcher Steven Matz has struggled so much in 2017.

According to Marc Carig of Newsday, Matz may require elbow surgery to repair a nerve issue similar to the one that felled Jacob deGrom last season.

Sources: Steven Matz has pitched through pain all season. Been diagnosed with similar nerve issue as deGrom last year. May need surgery. — Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) August 21, 2017

Matz has been a mess all season, posting a 6.08 ERA in 13 starts. That’s a far cry from the 3.40 mark he posted last season.

If there is any good news for the Mets, it’s that deGrom, who had his surgery last September, came back in 2017 to post a 3.49 ERA and lead the National League in innings pitched. It’s just a shame Matz pushed through the pain instead of getting the medical help he probably needed weeks or months ago.