Ad Unit
Thursday, July 6, 2017

Steven Souza Jr had funny exchange with critic on Twitter

July 6, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Steven Souza Jr has struck out 97 times this season, which is the sixth-highest total in the American League. But if you’re going to call him out about it on social media, you better be ready for a response.

A fan who tweeted at Souza on Wednesday accusing him of “swinging at everything” was surprised when Souza fired back.

It’s so much easier to heckle professional athletes when you think they aren’t listening. Almost every time one of them takes the time to respond, the person who was doing the trolling backs down. As long as the confrontation doesn’t get to the point where it did with a boxer and a Twitter troll a while back, there’s really no harm.

Souza, 28, is having one of his better seasons as a pro. His 16 home runs are just one shy of his 2016 mark of 17, which he accomplished in 120 games. He’s also on pace for around 100 RBI, though the strikeouts have contributed to him hitting just .268. That doesn’t mean Souza needs help from keyboard warriors.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news




Comments

comments powered by Disqus