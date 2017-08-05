Tebow helps Mets’ minor league team crush attendance record
We’re seeing it come to fruition now. The St. Lucie Mets, the New York Mets’ Class A Advanced Minor League affiliate, picked up Tebow June 25. Friday, they announced they had set a single-season attendance record.
BREAKING: With tonight's attendance of 3,399 we have set a new single season home attendance record of 108,057!!! #STLMets pic.twitter.com/yEklpdLqJA
— St. Lucie Mets (@stluciemets) August 5, 2017
The reason for the attendance spike, of course?
Tebow had a pretty decent season with St. Lucie. Appearing in 36 games and playing in the outfield, he hit .273 with five home runs and 22 RBIs.