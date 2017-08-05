Ad Unit
Saturday, August 5, 2017

Tebow helps Mets’ minor league team crush attendance record

August 5, 2017
by Aaron Mansfield

Tim Tebow Mets
When Tim Tebow announced his intention to pursue a professional baseball career, the thought from some fans quickly followed: well, the team that signs him is only going to do it for the publicity. Whether that thought was fair or unfounded, it was an inevitable conclusion that whatever team picked up Tebow was going to make some money off of it.

We’re seeing it come to fruition now. The St. Lucie Mets, the New York Mets’ Class A Advanced Minor League affiliate, picked up Tebow June 25. Friday, they announced they had set a single-season attendance record.

The reason for the attendance spike, of course?

Tebow had a pretty decent season with St. Lucie. Appearing in 36 games and playing in the outfield, he hit .273 with five home runs and 22 RBIs.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus