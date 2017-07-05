Terry Francona admitted to hospital to undergo more tests

Terry Francona has said he is not dealing with any serious health issues after he had to leave during the middle of two games recently, but doctors are still running tests on the Cleveland Indians manager.

Francona did not manage in Tuesday’s 1-0 loss to the San Diego Padres, and he may miss Wednesday night’s game as well. The 58-year-old has been wearing a heart monitor since his first episode of lightheadedness in June, and Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti says the tests he underwent Tuesday were related to that.

“As you know, Tito hasn’t been feeling well over the course of the past few weeks,” Antonetti said Tuesday, via Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com. “The doctors of been monitoring him just to see if they can determine what’s caused him to not feel well.

“So they’re in the process of trying to narrow down exactly what’s been causing his symptoms, so he’s at the Clinic tonight getting some additional tests.”

While the tests were expected to keep Francona in the hospital for a day or two, Antonetti says they were scheduled and not related to any new episodes.

“Tito was actually at the ballpark today,” he added. “He did his normal routine. He actually swam in the (Swim-X) pool for a little while today. He felt fine, but he’s now back at the Clinic to get some additional testing.

“There were no episodes today. It was just, again, in this effort of the doctors trying to narrow down exactly what’s causing his symptoms, so he’ll get some follow-up tests.”

Francona proved that his sense of humor is fully intact with the joke he cracked about bench coach Brad Mills recently, but it’s hard not to be concerned about his health. Hopefully the tests all come back clean.