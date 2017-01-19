Terry Francona cracks funny Chris Sale joke

Boston’s addition of Chris Sale is bad news to the AL East, but good news for teams in the AL Central. Terry Francona knows that.

The Cleveland Indians manager attended a Boston writers dinner on Thursday night and cracked a funny joke about Sale.

Terry Francona, at Boston writers dinner, thanks Dave Dombrowski for getting Chris Sale "the hell out of the Central." Gets standing ovation — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) January 20, 2017

Sale, who was an All-Star the past five seasons, has been shutting down AL Central offenses for the White Sox since entering the majors in 2010 at age 21. He was traded to the Red Sox in early December for an impressive haul of prospects, including Yoan Moncada and Michael Kopech.

Though Francona is happy to have Sale out of the AL Central, he won’t be thrilled to see Moncada and Kopech, the latter of whom throws at Aroldis Chapman speeds.