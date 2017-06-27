Terry Francona cracks joke about Brad Mills while updating health

Terry Francona had to leave Monday night’s game against the Texas Rangers when he began to feel ill, but the Cleveland Indians provided a positive update on the manager’s health on Tuesday. It was accompanied by a cheap — but entertaining — joke from Francona.

According to a press release from the team, doctors evaluated Francona and do not believe the 58-year-old is dealing with any “major health issues” at this time. Francona, however, offered a diagnosis of his own.

In the meantime, here's more info. Make sure you read carefully … pic.twitter.com/BNeKSKeHKe — #RallyTogether! (@Indians) June 27, 2017

It’s good to see that Francona’s sense of humor, which was on display with this Chris Sale joke over the winter, is fully intact. Brad Mills has worked under him for many years, so the two have a great relationship. If Francona were allergic to Mills, his managing career would have been over long ago.

Francona has dealt with a variety of health issues throughout his career, and he left a game two weeks ago with similar symptoms to the ones he was experiencing on Monday. He was diagnosed with dehydration then.