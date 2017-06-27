Terry Francona said to be ‘fine’ after leaving game with health issue

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona had to leave the dugout Monday night for the second time in two weeks with a health issue, but the team says he is not dealing with anything serious.

Shortly after Francona left the game (a dramatic come-from-behind 15-9 victory over the Texas Rangers), the Indians announced that the 58-year-old was examined by the medical staff and checked out “fine.” As T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic notes, Francona left Cleveland’s June 13 game after experiencing lightheadedness. He was taken to a hospital and diagnosed with dehydration.

The Indians did not say if Francona was taken to a hospital again on Monday.

Francona has dealt with a number of health issues throughout his career, so it’s always concerning to see him leave a game. He suffered a pulmonary embolism on each side of his lungs in 2002 and left a game with chest pains last year.

Bench coach Brad Mills, who took over for Francona on Monday, said there was “genuine concern” when the manager had to leave.

“I’m always concerned any time that happens,” Mills said. “It’s a genuine concern for not me, but the whole staff and the team, as well. There’s definitely a concern. I’m glad the doctors checked him out and we’ll move down the road. Hopefully we’ll know something tomorrow and we’ll go from there.”

The Indians rallied back from a 9-2 deficit to blow the Rangers out.