Terry Francona underwent heart procedure, will not manage All-Star Game

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona will be out through the All-Star break after he underwent a heart procedure on Thursday.

The team announced Friday that Francona had a cardiac ablation procedure to correct an irregular heartbeat. He is expected to make a full recovery, but he will not be able to manage the American League in the All-Star Game on July 11.

Here's the latest on Terry Francona. pic.twitter.com/86NKn6OF2Z — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 7, 2017

Francona had to leave in the middle of two different games over the past month after he was experiencing lightheadedness. He put fans at ease when he cracked a funny joke about bench coach Brad Mills filling in for him, but it sounds like the issue was a little more serious than initially believed.

The Indians expect Francona to resume managing the team on July 14.