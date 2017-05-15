Terry Francona viciously trolls Kevin Cash over career numbers

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona and his Tampa Bay Rays counterpart Kevin Cash go way back. The Rays manager spent parts of three seasons under Francona with the Boston Red Sox as a light-hitting backup catcher.

When Cash’s Rays visited Francona’s Indians on Monday, Tito just couldn’t resist a shot at his buddy.

Francona said he had "something small" planned for Rays manager (and former Tribe bullpen coach) Kevin Cash. This just popped up during BP: pic.twitter.com/IBNvnmYS7B — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) May 15, 2017

Well, there you have it. Cash was, indeed, a terrible hitter, which is why he didn’t stick that long in the majors even as a good defender. We know Francona has a great sense of humor that he’ll use on himself, too. Cash must have seen this coming.