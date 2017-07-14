Theo Epstein gives hilarious quote about Cubs trade rumors

Theo Epstein is definitely in tune with what is discussed on the internet — including Reddit users breaking trade news.

The story starts Wednesday night, in which a pair of Reddit users — including one operating under the username “wetbutt23” — shared on a Chicago White Sox subreddit that the Chicago Cubs were getting Jose Quintana for four prospects. No one else was publicly reporting such a thing, and they were met with a skeptical audience — until the trade was confirmed the next morning, exactly as reported.

Naturally, such a story went viral, with Reddit’s part in it getting a full writeup from Alex Shapiro of CSN Chicago. It even made it to the ears of Cubs president Theo Epstein — who, on Friday, invoked the tale when asked about the possibility of further Cub trades.

Theo on more trade rumors: "Well there were no rumors about us & Quintana. So take that for what it's worth." After a beat, "Ask wetbutt." — Sahadev Sharma (@sahadevsharma) July 14, 2017

Told that the wetbutt rumor supposedly came from the Cubs, Theo then said, "Better dry our butt." — Sahadev Sharma (@sahadevsharma) July 14, 2017

It’s safe to say that next time wetbutt23 reports a Cubs-related rumor, he will be treated as the well-connected insider that he clearly is. Even Theo knows it.