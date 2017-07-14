Ad Unit
Friday, July 14, 2017

Theo Epstein gives hilarious quote about Cubs trade rumors

July 14, 2017
by Grey Papke

Theo Epstein is definitely in tune with what is discussed on the internet — including Reddit users breaking trade news.

The story starts Wednesday night, in which a pair of Reddit users — including one operating under the username “wetbutt23” — shared on a Chicago White Sox subreddit that the Chicago Cubs were getting Jose Quintana for four prospects. No one else was publicly reporting such a thing, and they were met with a skeptical audience — until the trade was confirmed the next morning, exactly as reported.

Naturally, such a story went viral, with Reddit’s part in it getting a full writeup from Alex Shapiro of CSN Chicago. It even made it to the ears of Cubs president Theo Epstein — who, on Friday, invoked the tale when asked about the possibility of further Cub trades.

It’s safe to say that next time wetbutt23 reports a Cubs-related rumor, he will be treated as the well-connected insider that he clearly is. Even Theo knows it.


