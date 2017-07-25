Tigers, Brewers reportedly talking trade involving both Ian Kinsler, Justin Wilson

The Milwaukee Brewers may have the Detroit Tigers to shout out if they hang on to win the National League Central.

According to a report by Jon Morosi of MLB Network on Tuesday, the two teams are having discussions on a trade involving Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler as well as Tigers closer Justin Wilson, though no deal is imminent.

Source: #Tigers, #Brewers engaged in ongoing discussions involving Ian Kinsler and Justin Wilson; trade is not imminent. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 25, 2017

Both players are relatively cheap veterans under club control through 2018. Kinsler has seen a drop-off from his usual All-Star-level of play this season, but he should still represent an upgrade over struggling current Brewers second baseman Jonathan Villar. Meanwhile, Wilson, one of the better lefty closers available, has been hot on Milwaukee’s radar lately. Landing both players in a package deal would be a big win for a Milwaukee team that increasingly believes this may be their year.