Tigers’ Justin Wilson goes into hot tub during games

Justin Wilson prepares for games unlike most other baseball players. In fact, his routine includes a soak in the hot tub during games.

Closers are a different animal and have a completely different game-day routine from other players because they generally are not called on to perform until the end of the game. That is the most definitely the case for Wilson, who recently became Detroit’s closer.

According to a feature from the Detroit Free Press, Wilson goes for a hot tub soak at the beginning of games.

“It warms you up, gets you loose,” Wilson told the Free Press. “After the hot tub, I’ll usually eat something, even if it’s a protein shake or something like that.”

Wilson then heads to the weight room to keep loose, showers, and then heads out to the bullpen around the third inning. During the fifth is when he begins his stretching routine to start preparing in case he’s called upon to close a game.

Wilson is now in his sixth MLB season, but he’s getting his first crack at regular saves. He has five so far for the Tigers, who replaced the struggling Francisco Rodriguez. Wilson has a 2.52 ERA this season and an impressive 37 strikeouts in 25 innings. His routine definitely seems to be working.