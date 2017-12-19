Tim Lincecum reportedly planning showcase for teams
Don’t call it a career yet for Big Time Timmy Jim.
A photo of Tim Lincecum looking pretty ripped circulated on social media Tuesday after it was shared on Instagram by Colorado Rockies pitcher Adam Ottavino.
The photo apparently was of Lincecum throwing at a training facility in Washington, his home state. The company founder said that Lincecum is planning to throw for teams at a showcase in the near future.
FOR RELEASE:
Yes, this is Tim Lincecum at @DrivelineBB.
Yes, Adam Ottavino took the picture while training here.
Yes, Tim will throw for teams at a showcase in the near future.
No, I have no other information for you.
Send all communication to [email protected] pic.twitter.com/0N0cXHVUq8
— KyleB @ Driveline (@drivelinebases) December 19, 2017
Though Lincecum is only 33, he’s so far removed from his days of awesomeness. His peak came between 2008-2011 when he won back-to-back Cy Young Awards and made the All-Star team all four seasons. Since then his velocity dropped off and his ERA hasn’t been below 4.00. His comeback attempt with the Angels in 2016 was a disaster, as he went 2-6 with a 9.16 ERA. It’s hard to see him bringing any value to a club in 2018.
He’s the second former Cy Young Award winner in two days to plan a comeback.