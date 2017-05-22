Tim Tebow ends home run drought with opposite field blast (Video)

Tim Tebow had been struggling mightily in recent weeks and was riding an 0-for-17 slump going into Sunday’s slate of games. In addition to that, he had completely lost all power at the plate, having not homered since April 9.

Although he insisted that wasn’t weighing on him, there’s little doubt Tebow felt some relief after sending a 1-0 pitch to the oppose field and over the fence in the fifth inning against the West Virginia Power. It was his third home run of the season.

Tim Tebow goes yard for his 3rd homer of year for @ColaFireflies #MiLB pic.twitter.com/UVmQGj507g — Lou Bezjak (@LouatTheState) May 21, 2017

Tebow added a second hit on Sunday, finishing 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored. However, despite his solid outing, the Columbia Fireflies fell by a score of 6-3.

After his two-hit, one-home run day, Tebow’s line improved to .230/.319/.369 with three home runs, 14 RBI and 18 runs scored. And while those numbers seem wildly unimpressive, they’re not all that bad considering Tebow hasn’t played organized baseball in over a decade.

There’s obviously a lot of development still to take place for Tebow, but he has had a few hot streaks this season. There have been glimpses of a solid ball player mixed in with the inconsistency, so it makes sense for the New York Mets to keep riding this wave along with him.