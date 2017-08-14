Ad Unit
Tuesday, August 15, 2017

Tim Tebow makes elderly woman’s day with personal message

August 14, 2017
by Larry Brown

Tim Tebow Mets

It’s videos like these that have helped make Tim Tebow a beloved figure.

Tebow was signing autographs for fans where his St. Lucie Mets play and received a special request. One fan asked Tebow to give a shoutout to an ailing grandmother, and the former football player more than complied:

The best part was seeing the grandmother’s reaction.

Tim Tebow really does have special powers. And all it took was him saying hi.

