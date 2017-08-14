Tim Tebow makes elderly woman’s day with personal message

It’s videos like these that have helped make Tim Tebow a beloved figure.

Tebow was signing autographs for fans where his St. Lucie Mets play and received a special request. One fan asked Tebow to give a shoutout to an ailing grandmother, and the former football player more than complied:

Shoutout to Tim for the shoutout to his biggest fan. Definitely made my Grandma's day. Biggest smile she's had since her stroke. @TimTebow pic.twitter.com/9G2Y9JxJk0 — Danny Terp (@YungDaniel300) August 13, 2017

The best part was seeing the grandmother’s reaction.

Tim Tebow really does have special powers. And all it took was him saying hi.