Saturday, June 17, 2017

Tim Tebow loses grip and lets bat fly (Video)

June 17, 2017
by Larry Brown

Tim Tebow Mets

Tim Tebow delivered a big fly during his minor league game on Saturday night. Unfortunately, it wasn’t the kind of shot he would have liked.

Tebow lost the grip on his bat during one of his at-bats and sent his bat flying into the stands:

Tebow went 1-for-4 in the game with a strikeout that came on the at-bat where he let the bat fly. He’s batting a respectable .228 with 12 doubles and three home runs for the Columbia Fireflies this season.


