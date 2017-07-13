Tim Tebow magic continues with walk-off home run (Video)

When the New York Mets promoted Tim Tebow to the High-A Florida State League, many questioned whether or not it was merely a publicity stunt. Even general manager Sandy Alderson refused to refute the possibility that it was merely for marketing purposes.

Since that promotion and those questions however, Tebow has gone on a tear. Entering Thursday, he had a hit safely in 10 straight games and was batting over .320.

Tebow, of course, was not done proving his doubters wrong and took the lore of his recent conquests to the next level with a walk-off home run in the seventh inning, giving the St. Lucie Mets a 5-4 victory over the Daytona Tortugas.

Entering the bottom half of the inning, the game, which was scheduled for only seven innings because it was part of a double-header, was tied 4-4. Not wanting it to end in a tie, Tebow took the first pitch to the opposite field and over the fence.

With the home run, Tebow extended his active hit streak to 11 games. And when he arrived at home plate, he was greeted by a horde of his teammates and a well-deserved gatorade bath.