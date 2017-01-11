Tim Tebow does not get invite to spring training from Mets

Tim Tebow won’t be in the New York Mets’ big league camp in spring training.

Tebow was omitted from the list of players invited to the club’s major league camp in February, according to Anthony Rieber of Newsday. It’s not a huge surprise, but it is an admission that Tebow is well behind in his baseball career.

Tebow could still appear in spring training games, as he’ll be assigned to the minor league camp. Players from that group are often called up to fill out rosters and play out the games during the earlier parts of spring training.

The 29-year-old former quarterback last appeared in the Arizona Fall League, where he hit just .194 and was blasted by many talent evaluators.