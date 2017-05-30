Todd Frazier cracked jokes about Chris Sale’s return to Chicago

The Red Sox are in Chicago for a series against the White Sox, which means Chris Sale is returning to the place he spent the first seven years of his big league career.

As luck would have it, Sale is starting the second of the three game series, giving him the chance to take the mound at his old stomping grounds. It will surely be an emotional day for the left-handed pitcher. However, White Sox third baseman Todd Frazier had an idea that would have lightened up the mood a bit.

Last year, in one of the craziest stories of the MLB season, Sale cut up some throwback uniforms because he didn’t want to wear them. Not surprisingly, Sale was suspended by the team and some pretty great memes followed.

Prior to Tuesday’s game, Frazier joked the White Sox should take the field in the uniforms Sale destroyed.

“I don’t know if we gave away the cut-up ones, but maybe we can wear them and put like some tape around some of the shirts, so it looks like Edward Scissorhands out there,” Frazier said, via the Chicago Tribune. “I think he’d probably chuckle after that too.”

I don’t know if Sale would find it humorous, but more than a few people (besides White Sox players) sure would. With that said, I wouldn’t be surprised if some fans showed up to the game wearing jerseys with tape on them.