Todd Gurley does not want Manny Machado to leave Orioles

Manny Machado would not be leaving the Orioles via trade or free agency, if Rams running back Todd Gurley could have things his way.

On Tuesday, one of the big stories to come out of baseball’s winter meetings was the report the Orioles are shopping Machado, who prefers to move back to shortstop in 2018 after spending the majority of his time with the Orioles at third base. The rumors began swirling shortly after.

It has become increasingly likely Baltimore will not be able to re-sign Machado when he becomes a free agent after next season. So, trying to recoup as much value in return as they can appears to be the route the Orioles are planning take.

While it seems a near certainty Machado will not be with the Orioles in 2019, one prominent Baltimore native is imploring Machado to stay put. Todd Gurley took to his Twitter account asking the Orioles third baseman to not leave.

Machado don’t leave bro. — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) December 12, 2017

Gurley’s sentiment is certainly echoed by countless Oriole fans around Baltimore, and elsewhere. However, it appears the writing is on the wall and it’s a matter of when (not if) Manny Machado’s time in Baltimore comes to an end.