Tommy Lasorda released from hospital after surgery

There is good news on the Tommy Lasorda front.

The former Los Angeles Dodgers manager and baseball icon was hospitalized last weekend for an infection. Then on Friday, the Dodgers said Lasorda underwent surgery to replace his pacemaker.

Tommy Lasorda underwent surgery to replace his pacemaker yesterday. He's doing well and looking forward to returning to Dodger Stadium. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 26, 2017

But Lasorda, 89, has been released from the hospital and is now at home.

Tommy Lasorda has been released from the hospital and is at home resting comfortably. pic.twitter.com/cUcYGwkx2o — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 28, 2017

Lasorda has been hospitalized many times over the past year. A former pitcher with the Dodgers, Lasorda led the team to two World Series as a manager in the 80s. The Hall of Famer made his debut with the Dodgers in 1954.