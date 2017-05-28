Ad Unit
Sunday, May 28, 2017

Tommy Lasorda released from hospital after surgery

May 28, 2017
by Larry Brown

Tommy Lasorda

There is good news on the Tommy Lasorda front.

The former Los Angeles Dodgers manager and baseball icon was hospitalized last weekend for an infection. Then on Friday, the Dodgers said Lasorda underwent surgery to replace his pacemaker.

But Lasorda, 89, has been released from the hospital and is now at home.

Lasorda has been hospitalized many times over the past year. A former pitcher with the Dodgers, Lasorda led the team to two World Series as a manager in the 80s. The Hall of Famer made his debut with the Dodgers in 1954.


