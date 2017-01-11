Trayce Thompson may not be ready for start of spring training

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson may not be ready for the start of spring training as he recovers from a back injury.

Thompson, the brother of Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson, missed nearly half the season last year after suffering two stress fractures in his back. He is still rehabbing and may not be ready for spring training in a few months, according to the LA Times’ Andy McCullough:

Trayce Thompson is still rehabbing his back, and may not be ready at the start of spring training. — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) January 11, 2017

Thompson batted .225 with 11 doubles and 13 home runs last season before being injured. The 25-year-old started off hot in April and especially May before having a harder time after that.

He is one of many capable outfielders on the Dodgers’ roster including Joc Pederson, Yasiel Puig, Andre Ethier and Andrew Toles.