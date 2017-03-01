Trevor Bauer’s former minor league team doing drone bobblehead giveaway

The most bizarre injury of the 2016 MLB postseason is now being immortalized in bobblehead form.

According to Zack Meisel of Cleveland.com on Tuesday, the Reno Aces, the Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, will be having a Trevor Bauer drone bobblehead giveaway at a game this coming August.

Bauer, the Cleveland Indians right-hander, was drafted by the Diamondbacks in 2011 and made 14 minor league starts for Reno before being traded to the Indians in December 2012. He famously had a start pushed back in last year’s ALCS after cutting his pitching hand repairing a drone (which you can read about here). The injury took multiple days to heal, leading to this gnarly scene of blood dripping all over the mound when Bauer finally did make the start.

But Bauer has poked fun at himself on Twitter over the mishap in the months since, so this giveaway is all in good fun. Now the only question is where I can buy the cheapest plane ticket to Reno.