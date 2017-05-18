Trevor Plouffe to honor Chris Cornell by changing his walk-up music

Oakland Athletics third baseman Trevor Plouffe is paying tribute to Chris Cornell in his own unique way.

Cornell, the iconic singer who rose to fame fronting the bands Soundgarden, Audioslave, and Temple of the Dog, died unexpectedly on Wednesday night at the age of 52 in an apparent suicide while on tour in Detroit.

In the wake of the sad and shocking news, Plouffe tweeted that he would be honoring Cornell by changing his walk-up music for Oakland’s game against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.

I'm shook right now. RIP Chris. I'm changing my walk-up music tonight so we can hear your voice blaring through the Coliseum speakers again. pic.twitter.com/xesLkGhTcf — Trevor Plouffe (@trevorplouffe) May 18, 2017

It’s a similar tribute to one that another Oakland Athletic had a few years ago, and it should be a fitting one to salute a great musical talent of our time.

Image via Trevor Plouffe on Instagram