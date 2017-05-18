Ad Unit
Thursday, May 18, 2017

Trevor Plouffe to honor Chris Cornell by changing his walk-up music

May 18, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Oakland Athletics third baseman Trevor Plouffe is paying tribute to Chris Cornell in his own unique way.

Cornell, the iconic singer who rose to fame fronting the bands Soundgarden, Audioslave, and Temple of the Dog, died unexpectedly on Wednesday night at the age of 52 in an apparent suicide while on tour in Detroit.

In the wake of the sad and shocking news, Plouffe tweeted that he would be honoring Cornell by changing his walk-up music for Oakland’s game against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.

It’s a similar tribute to one that another Oakland Athletic had a few years ago, and it should be a fitting one to salute a great musical talent of our time.

Image via Trevor Plouffe on Instagram


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus