Troy Tulowitzki leaves game with injury after collision at first

Troy Tulowitzki left Friday’s Blue Jays-Angels game after appearing to injure his foot or ankle in a collision at first base.

Tulo was batting to lead off the top of the third against Parker Bridwell. The Toronto shortstop grounded a ball up the middle and was thrown out at first base. But when he stretched for the bag, Tulowitzki stepped on C.J. Cron’s foot and twisted his ankle.

Tulo went down to the ground and had to be helped off the field. Darwin Barney entered the game in his spot in the lineup and played second, while Ryan Goins moved over to take Tulowitzki’s spot at short. The Blue Jays noted that Tulo left with an injury and did not have more information at the time.

Troy Tulowitzki exits tonight's game due to injury. We will update his status when we have more information. — Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 29, 2017

Tulowitzki has been battling through a rough season in Toronto. He is batting just .249 with 10 doubles and seven home runs in 65 games.