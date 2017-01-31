Report: Twins’ asking price for Brian Dozier was three top Dodger prospects

We’re starting to get an idea of why the Los Angeles’ Dodgers attempts to trade for Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier fell apart.

According to a report by Jon Morosi of FOX Sports Tuesday, the Twins were asking for three of the Dodgers’ top prospects, RHPs Jose De Leon and Yadier Alvarez and infielder Willie Calhoun, in exchange for Dozier at one point.

Postscript on Brian Dozier/#Dodgers talks: At one point, #Twins wanted Jose De Leon, Yadier Alvarez and Willie Calhoun in the deal. @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) January 31, 2017

The Dodgers were said to be aggressive in their pursuit of Dozier, who hit 43 home runs in 2016, but apparently that kind of cost was too rich for them. Instead, the Dodgers dealt De Leon to Tampa Bay for a more cost-effective second base option in Logan Forsythe and held onto their other prospects. And considering that Dozier can become a free agent after the 2018 season, it looks like it was definitely the right call for The Blue Crew.