Twins, Braves reportedly finalizing Jaime Garcia trade

The Minnesota Twins and Atlanta Braves are nearing a deal involving starting pitcher Jaime Garcia.

Reports all Thursday have said the two sides were talking about such a trade, and now Twins beat writer Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press says the deal is close to being finalized.

I'm told #mntwins and #Braves aren't expecting to complete Jaime Garcia deal tonight, but it's "very close to final." — Mike Berardino (@MikeBerardino) July 21, 2017

Garcia’s salary for 2017 is $12 million, and he has nearly $5 million left to be paid this season. The Twins have apparently agreed to pick up a good chunk of the remaining money he is owed.

I'm also told #Braves will be sending along less than half remaining $4.79 million on Garcia's contract, which indicates modest player cost. — Mike Berardino (@MikeBerardino) July 21, 2017

The southpaw’s numbers this season are not very good — he has a 4.33 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in 106 innings. But he did throw seven solid innings against the Diamondbacks last time out to break a streak of four straight starts of at least five runs allowed, which may have given Minnesota some hope of a turnaround.

The two sides are now reviewing medical reports, which could be a key point given Garcia’s history of shoulder problems. Garcia is the second starter the Twins have added this month as they also picked up Bartolo Colon in recent weeks. They have been looking to upgrade their rotation considering they are in the thick of the race in the weak AL Central.