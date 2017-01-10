Report: Twins have been in contact with Jose Bautista’s agent

The Minnesota Twins’ bizarro offseason continues.

According to a report by Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, the Twins have been in touch with the agent of free agent slugger Jose Bautista this winter.

The market for the 36-year-old Bautista has been rather frosty as of late, and he may be forced to settle for a shorter-term deal. As for the Twins, they have definitely had a strange last few weeks thanks to their “will they or won’t they?” dance with regard to a potential trade of second baseman Brian Dozier. They also gave a decent-sized chunk of free agent money to former All-Star catcher Jason Castro earlier this offseason.

Bautista probably won’t be tripping over his own feet to join a team that lost 103 games last season. But how the Twins proceed with him and Dozier will probably be our best indicator of how they see their future playing out.

H/T CBS Sports