Twins reportedly eyeing Sonny Gray, Jose Quintana

Help may be on the way for a top-heavy Minnesota Twins rotation.

Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports Tuesday that the Twins are interested in controllable starters such as Jose Quintana of the Chicago White Sox and Sonny Gray of the Oakland Athletics.

Sources: #Twins checking on controllable starters. List would include Quintana, Gray, as well as someone like Straily (control through ’20). — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 11, 2017

Twins GM Thad Levine recently said that the team isn’t after rental pieces, but Gray is under club control through 2019 and Quintana through 2020.

The Twins are very much within striking distance of the AL Central lead, but they don’t have much starting pitching depth behind Ervin Santana and Jose Berrios. Acquiring one of the aforementioned impact starters (though it may prove difficult) would really help advance Minnesota’s cause for both the present and the future.