Twins GM says they aren’t interested in rentals

The Minnesota Twins are right on the cusp of the AL Central lead, but that doesn’t mean they’re willing to activate win-now mode.

In an appearance Friday on 1500 ESPN Twin Cities’ “Mackey and Judd,” Twins general manager Thad Levine said that the team is lukewarm on the rental market and is instead seeking players for 2018 and beyond.

The Twins are 44-41 on the year, currently 1.5 games back of the division lead. But there’s an argument to be made that they have overachieved in what was supposed to be a rebuilding season. So while there is a robust rental market with several weeks to go before the trade deadline, Minnesota is probably indeed better off stockpiling assets for the future rather than dramatically altering their gameplan all because of a half-season of moderate success.

