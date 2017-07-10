Twitter reacts to Pitbull’s strange Home Run Derby outfit
Perhaps the strangest feature of his get-up: his jersey was tucked into his pants.
.@pitbull is HYPED for the @tmobile #HRDerby. pic.twitter.com/lgnJY90ipF
— MLB (@MLB) July 11, 2017
Twitter had some hilarious reactions to the rapper/singer’s unique attire.
Aggressive uniform tuck in job by the @pitbull. #kennychesneyOrPitbull pic.twitter.com/1IahiLDSX6
— Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) July 10, 2017
Does anyone know where Pitbull buys those pants?
— Jose Ramirez (@MrLapara) July 11, 2017
Pitbull wearing a women's large BP jersey. All of this… it's fantastic.
— Mike Ryan (@MichaelRyanRuiz) July 10, 2017
Why does Pitbull look like this upset dad from Bikini Bottom? pic.twitter.com/IN5iJwzTZz
— MLB Spongebob (@MLBSponge) July 11, 2017
MLB: "I'm sorry sir, the jersey you ordered for you was delivered in a child's size."
Pitbull: pic.twitter.com/cDV9EFS5b2
— pat muldowney (@patmuldowney) July 10, 2017
.@statcast what is the exit velocity on Pitbull's career
— Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) July 10, 2017
Need more white pants. Need white pants at all. I am without a white trouser currently.
— Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) July 10, 2017
The actual All Star uniforms should require both teams to wear white slacks and a black belt like Pitbull
— Robby Kalland (@RKalland) July 10, 2017
Pitbull going with the extra tight jersey.#MrWorldwide #Mr305
— Robert Flores (@RoFlo) July 10, 2017
Pitbull looks like an assassin with these black leather gloves in the middle of the summer
— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) July 10, 2017
Pitbull is a jersey tucker pic.twitter.com/N03hsa8yMG
— Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) July 10, 2017
