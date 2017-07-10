Twitter reacts to Pitbull’s strange Home Run Derby outfit

Perhaps the strangest feature of his get-up: his jersey was tucked into his pants.

Twitter had some hilarious reactions to the rapper/singer’s unique attire.

Does anyone know where Pitbull buys those pants? — Jose Ramirez (@MrLapara) July 11, 2017

Pitbull wearing a women's large BP jersey. All of this… it's fantastic. — Mike Ryan (@MichaelRyanRuiz) July 10, 2017

Why does Pitbull look like this upset dad from Bikini Bottom? pic.twitter.com/IN5iJwzTZz — MLB Spongebob (@MLBSponge) July 11, 2017

MLB: "I'm sorry sir, the jersey you ordered for you was delivered in a child's size." Pitbull: pic.twitter.com/cDV9EFS5b2 — pat muldowney (@patmuldowney) July 10, 2017

.@statcast what is the exit velocity on Pitbull's career — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) July 10, 2017

Need more white pants. Need white pants at all. I am without a white trouser currently. — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) July 10, 2017

The actual All Star uniforms should require both teams to wear white slacks and a black belt like Pitbull — Robby Kalland (@RKalland) July 10, 2017

Pitbull going with the extra tight jersey.#MrWorldwide #Mr305 — Robert Flores (@RoFlo) July 10, 2017

Pitbull looks like an assassin with these black leather gloves in the middle of the summer — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) July 10, 2017

Pitbull is a jersey tucker pic.twitter.com/N03hsa8yMG — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) July 10, 2017

