Ad Unit
Monday, July 10, 2017

Twitter reacts to Pitbull’s strange Home Run Derby outfit

July 10, 2017
by Aaron Mansfield

Pitbull provided the opening music for the MLB Home Run Derby in Miami Monday night. As he performed ahead of the much-anticipated baseball-smashing showdown, the 36-year-old recording artist known as “Mr. Worldwide” donned a strange outfit: sunglasses, black batting gloves, a super-tight National League All-Star jersey, and blinding white pants.

Perhaps the strangest feature of his get-up: his jersey was tucked into his pants.

Twitter had some hilarious reactions to the rapper/singer’s unique attire.

Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are two of the favorites in the derby. During warmups, Judge smashed a ball off the roof.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news




Comments

comments powered by Disqus