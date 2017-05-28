Ad Unit
Sunday, May 28, 2017

Tyler Glasnow has two funny rap tattoos

May 28, 2017
by Larry Brown

Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow is hardcore.

The Pittsburgh Pirates young pitcher has a pair of tattoos that are fairly hidden, and they showcase his love of rap.

Glasnow showed them to ESPN for “Sunday Night Baseball.” One of the tattoos says “No Juice” on his inner lip, which is the name of a Lil Boosie song. The second is a portrait of deceased Wu Tang member Ol Dirty Bastard on the bottom of the pitcher’s foot.

Glasnow told ESPN he got the tattoos to one-up former teammate Rodarrick Jones, who was also a big rap music fan.

Glasnow’s only 2-4 with a 6.95 ERA this season, but he’s only 23 and considered one of the top prospects in the game.


