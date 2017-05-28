Tyler Glasnow has two funny rap tattoos

Tyler Glasnow is hardcore.

The Pittsburgh Pirates young pitcher has a pair of tattoos that are fairly hidden, and they showcase his love of rap.

Glasnow showed them to ESPN for “Sunday Night Baseball.” One of the tattoos says “No Juice” on his inner lip, which is the name of a Lil Boosie song. The second is a portrait of deceased Wu Tang member Ol Dirty Bastard on the bottom of the pitcher’s foot.

.@Pirates P Tyler Glasnow has ODB's face tattooed on his foot and has "No Juice" tatted on his lower lip… No, seriously… pic.twitter.com/u3hQjIhVAA — Chris Law (@ChrisLaw) May 29, 2017

Glasnow told ESPN he got the tattoos to one-up former teammate Rodarrick Jones, who was also a big rap music fan.

Glasnow’s only 2-4 with a 6.95 ERA this season, but he’s only 23 and considered one of the top prospects in the game.