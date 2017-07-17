Umpire Chris Segal hit in head by Josh Donaldson’s bat, remains in game (Video)

Monday’s game between the Red Sox and Blue Jays paused brieftly following a scary incident during involving home plate umpire Chris Segal.

During the top of the first inning, Donaldson swung at an offering from Boston pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and lost the grip on his bat. The bat went behind Donaldson and caught Segal squarely on the head, making a horrific sound. After going to the ground and being examined, Segal cracked a smile and appeared to be in good spirits. Here’s the video.

Glad umpire Chris Segal is okay after taking a Josh Donaldson backswing to the head. Segal remains in the game. pic.twitter.com/nWdt1pAGJW — Stadium (@watchstadium) July 17, 2017

Thankfully, the result wasn’t worse for Segal and he was able to remain in the game because the visual and audio were quite jarring.