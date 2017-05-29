Vernon Wells posts hilarious tweet in wake of Mike Trout injury news

Mike Trout’s injury is no laughing matter, but at least Angels fans were able to get a little bit of comic relief from a former player of theirs.

Shortly after the news broke on Monday that Trout needs surgery to repair a torn UCL in his left thumb and will be out for a significant period, ex-Halo outfielder Vernon Wells posted this funny tweet in reaction.

Now that @MikeTrout is out, I could come back Halo fans. Ha! #ThingsHaloFansNeverWantToHear — Vernon Wells (@VernonWells10) May 30, 2017

Wells, now 38, was acquired by the Angels in 2011 and played with them for two seasons. Over that span, he batted a dismal .222/.258/.409 and became the epitome of an overpaid underperformer.

Trout’s injury is a bummer for sure, and it very well may send the Angels tumbling down the American League West standings. But on the bright side, Wells is no longer on their payroll, so at least it’s not a total wash.

Image via ESPN International on YouTube