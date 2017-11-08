Video, witnesses indicate Roy Halladay showboated prior to fatal crash (Video)

Roy Halladay may have been showing off before his fatal crash into the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.

Witnesses stated that Halladay was making extreme changes in altitude over the water, going from 100 feet above to about five feet. One witness told TMZ Sports that Halladay was “dramatically increasing and decreasing in elevation.”

“He was flying like that all week. Aggressively,” another witness said.

Halladay’s flying pattern was apparently so unusual that some pulled out their phones to take video of it.

Halladay was killed in the crash Tuesday at the age of 40. An investigation is ongoing, and investigators will surely be looking to figure out what was motivating a flying pattern like this one.